Google, Quaise Energy to power Dalles data center with 50MW
Google just signed a deal with Quaise Energy to power its Oregon data center with 50 megawatts of clean, always-on energy from Project Obsidian, an advanced geothermal plant that will support Google's existing data center infrastructure in The Dalles, Oregon, beginning as early as 2030.
Project Obsidian uses millimeter wave drilling
Project Obsidian, near Oregon's Newberry Volcano, uses Quaise's breakthrough tech that drills super deep using millimeter-wave radiation to tap into intense underground heat (up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit and 500 degrees Celsius).
Quaise CEO and President Carlos Araque said, "this agreement marks a critical next step, not just for Quaise but for the entire clean energy sector," said Carlos Araque, CEO and President of Quaise Energy.