Project Obsidian, near Oregon's Newberry Volcano, uses Quaise's breakthrough tech that drills super deep using millimeter-wave radiation to tap into intense underground heat (up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit and 500 degrees Celsius).

Quaise CEO and President Carlos Araque said, "this agreement marks a critical next step, not just for Quaise but for the entire clean energy sector," said Carlos Araque, CEO and President of Quaise Energy.