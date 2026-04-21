Google raises AI studio limits for Pro and Ultra subscribers
Technology
Google just raised the usage limits for its AI Studio, giving Pro and Ultra subscribers more room to experiment with Gemini, its universal AI assistant.
These upgraded plans are all about making advanced AI tools easier to access, even as Google rolls out new billing options like Spend Caps.
Google plans: Pro $19.99 Ultra $249.99
For $19.99 a month (Pro) or $249.99 a month (Ultra), you get extras like Nano Banana Pro, Gemini Pro models, plus extended access to tools such as Google Antigravity, Jules, Gemini Code Assist, and the Gemini CLI.
At aistudio.google.com, you can see your current status and choose between 'Pay per request' and 'Google AI' on first use.
It's part of Google's bigger push to help more people dive into building with AI, no matter your experience level.