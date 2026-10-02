Google raises Pixel 10a starting price by $100 to $599
Technology
Google just bumped up the price of its Pixel 10a by $100, so it now starts at $599 instead of $499.
This new pricing kicks in on October 2 and covers major retailers like the Google Store, Amazon, and Best Buy.
The main reason? Rising costs for parts like memory.
Samsung also raised Galaxy phone prices
The Pixel 10a is now $599 for 128GB and $699 if you want more storage.
While the phone got solid reviews at its original price, even with its older Tensor G4 chip, this jump might make some folks rethink its value.
Google isn't alone here; Samsung has also raised prices on its Galaxy phones as brands deal with higher costs industry-wide.