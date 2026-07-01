Google readies Magic Cue rename to 'Proactive Assistance' under Gemini
Technology
Google is getting ready to rename its Magic Cue feature (first seen on the Pixel 10) to "Proactive Assistance."
This is part of their plan to bring all helpful features under the Gemini brand, making things simpler and more connected for users.
The feature gives you useful info and suggestions right when you need them.
Phone beta shows 'Proactive Assistance' labels
Hints of this rebrand showed up in the latest Phone by Google beta, where old Magic Cue labels now say "Proactive Assistance," with lines like "Gemini can show you useful info from your emails and messages for this call."
Privacy remains a focus: Just like before, your data will be processed locally and kept encrypted.
Expect the official switch around the Pixel 11 launch later this year.