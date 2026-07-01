Google readies Magic Cue rename to 'Proactive Assistance' under Gemini

Phone beta shows 'Proactive Assistance' labels

Hints of this rebrand showed up in the latest Phone by Google beta, where old Magic Cue labels now say "Proactive Assistance," with lines like "Gemini can show you useful info from your emails and messages for this call."

Privacy remains a focus: Just like before, your data will be processed locally and kept encrypted.

Expect the official switch around the Pixel 11 launch later this year.