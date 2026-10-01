Google relaunches Pixel referrals with 10% US Google Store discount
Technology
Google's Pixel Referral Program is back after the Pixel 11 launch, letting you grab a 10% discount on Pixel phones from the US Google Store when you use a referral code.
The deal runs through November 4, 2026, so it's a nice way to save if you're thinking about holiday shopping early.
Refer via store.google.com for $50 credit
Just head to store.google.com/referrals to share or copy your code.
For every buyer who buys using your code, you'll earn $50 in Google Store credit (up to $500 total), which you can spend within a year.
You can even combine this discount with other offers, just not during Black Friday or new product launches.