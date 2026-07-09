Google releases 1st big firmware update for Home speaker devices

Google's firmware 3.78.540761 improves network traffic

The latest firmware (version 3.78.540761) now runs on Home Speaker, Nest Audio, Nest Mini, Home Mini, and original Home devices, though not on the older Google Home Max.

The main highlight is improved "network traffic," which should help with annoying Wi-Fi notifications some users were seeing.

You can check your device's version in the Google Home app under "Device information."

This follows a security fix scheduled for July 29 for Nest Hub models, showing Google's keeping up with regular improvements for its smart gadgets.