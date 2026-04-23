Google releases Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1 for Pixel devices
Technology
Google just released the Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1 update for Pixel devices, kicking off a new round of improvements after last week's beta cycle wrap-up.
This update is part of the September Feature Drop and aims to smooth out system bugs and make your Pixel run better overall.
Pixel beta fixes printing, terminal, audio
This beta squashes some annoying issues, like print jobs crashing when ink is low, Terminal app freezes, and weird audio glitches in VoIP calls.
If you've got a Pixel from the six series up through the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold (or even use an Android Emulator), you're good to go.
Want early access? Just sign up for the Android Beta Program—but remember, beta versions can still have a few bumps along the way.