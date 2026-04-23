Google releases Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1 for Pixel devices

Pixel beta fixes printing, terminal, audio

This beta squashes some annoying issues, like print jobs crashing when ink is low, Terminal app freezes, and weird audio glitches in VoIP calls.

If you've got a Pixel from the six series up through the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold (or even use an Android Emulator), you're good to go.

Want early access? Just sign up for the Android Beta Program—but remember, beta versions can still have a few bumps along the way.