Google releases Android 17 QPR1 Beta 3 for Pixel devices
Technology
Google just rolled out Android 17 QPR1 Beta 3 for Pixel devices, bringing fixes for some stubborn bugs.
If you're part of the Android Beta Program, you can update right from your phone, no cables or hassle.
Android 17 fixes Wi-Fi audio widgets
This update tackles issues like Wi-Fi acting up even with a strong signal, weird audio glitches during media playback, and widgets vanishing after restarts.
It also sorts out UI problems in full-screen mode and the mobile data icon staying on in airplane mode.