Google releases Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 with June patch
Google just dropped the Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 update for Pixel users, landing on June 24, 2026, less than two weeks after the last beta.
This version packs the June 2026 security patch and tackles some annoying bugs, aiming to make your phone run smoother.
Android beta fixes game dashboard issues
The update sorts out Game Dashboard glitches that stopped screen recordings or saving videos, plus crashes during game downloads.
It also fixes camera freezes when opening from idle, pixelated screens after waking up from Always-On Display, Monopoly Go crashes, UI hiccups in Private Space, and missing widgets after reboot.
Report bugs and join Android beta
If you spot more bugs, you can report them using the Android Beta Feedback app.
Want early updates? You can join the Android Beta Program if you have a Pixel device from the 6a through 10 series, a Pixel Fold, or a Pixel Tablet.