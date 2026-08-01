Google releases Android 17 QPR1 Beta 8 fixing Pixel audio

This beta is available for all Pixels in the Android Beta Program, from Pixel 6 up to the latest Pixel 10.

Heads up though: if you're on a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, the stable Android 17 QPR1 release will be your last big update since Google says these models won't get Android 17 QPR2.

With improved stability and bug fixes in this version, it might be worth giving the beta another shot if you'd skipped it because of those audio issues.