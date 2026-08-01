Google releases Android 17 QPR1 Beta 8 fixing Pixel audio
Technology
Google just dropped Android 17 QPR1 Beta 8, and it's a big relief for Pixel users who've been dealing with loud static and distorted sounds during music, videos, or notifications.
The update tackles the glitch caused by messed-up audio buffer management, so things should sound way better now.
Pixel 6 models excluded from QPR2
This beta is available for all Pixels in the Android Beta Program, from Pixel 6 up to the latest Pixel 10.
Heads up though: if you're on a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, the stable Android 17 QPR1 release will be your last big update since Google says these models won't get Android 17 QPR2.
With improved stability and bug fixes in this version, it might be worth giving the beta another shot if you'd skipped it because of those audio issues.