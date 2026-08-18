Google releases Android 17 QPR1 Beta 9 for Pixel devices

This update also sorts out disappearing taskbar icons on foldables, stops those frustrating reboot loops every 20 to 30 seconds, and fixes battery drain issues.

It's available for pretty much all recent Pixels: Pixel 6 through Pixel 9 series, the Fold, the Tablet, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10a, Android Emulator, plus the Pixel 8a and 9a.

If you spot any new bugs, Google wants to hear from you through the Feedback app or its issue tracker.