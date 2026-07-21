Google releases Android 17 QPR2 Beta 1 for Pixels
Technology
Google just dropped the Android 17 QPR2 Beta 1 update, aiming to make Pixel phones run smoother before the big December Feature Drop.
This update tackles annoying issues like Bluetooth pairing glitches and those random reboots when launching Gemini, Google's AI assistant.
It also sorts out problems with media controls flashing on the lock screen and fixes touch input errors in apps.
Android beta program or emulator
Most newer Pixels are covered, including the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 8 series, Pixel 9 family, Fold, and Tablet.
You can grab the update through the Android Beta Program or emulator.
If you have a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, though, this one's not for you: your last beta was QPR1 since those models have finished their guaranteed updates.