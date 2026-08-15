Google releases Android 17 QPR2 Beta 3 for Pixel devices
Technology
Google just dropped the third beta of Android 17 QPR2 for Pixel devices, including everything from the Pixel 6a up to the latest Pixel phones, plus the Tablet and the Fold.
If you're curious, you can grab it through the Android Beta Program and send feedback straight from your phone.
Fixes notification glitches and random restarts
This update tackles annoying visual glitches and random restarts when you swipe down for notifications or Quick Settings.
It also fixes battery health warnings that were popping up by mistake.
On top of that, Google's added new protections against call-forwarding fraud, so dialing those codes now comes with extra checks, but regular stuff like mobile money transfers won't be affected.