Google releases Android 17 QPR2 for Pixel with pop-up menu

Google just dropped the Android 17 QPR2 update for Pixel devices, ahead of schedule!

This one brings a fresh look to the home screen pop-up menu and lets you play with accent colors using a new paint palette icon in Wallpaper and style.

If you have a Pixel 11 Pro, 11 Pro XL, and 11 Pro Fold, message notifications from your favorite contacts get an upgrade with expanded HiLight features.