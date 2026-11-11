Google releases Android 17 QPR2 for Pixel with pop-up menu
Google just dropped the Android 17 QPR2 update for Pixel devices, ahead of schedule!
This one brings a fresh look to the home screen pop-up menu and lets you play with accent colors using a new paint palette icon in Wallpaper and style.
If you have a Pixel 11 Pro, 11 Pro XL, and 11 Pro Fold, message notifications from your favorite contacts get an upgrade with expanded HiLight features.
Pixel Quick Settings and battery changes
You'll spot new Quick Settings Tiles for Audio streams and Voice broadcast, plus a revamped battery icon that changes when charging or using Battery Saver.
The Battery and charging menu is now more consistent, and you can finally customize which Notification and System icons show up in your Status bar.
Private Compute Core log, agents dashboard
On the safety side, there's now a Private Compute Core log and an Agents dashboard for better control over your data.
To grab the update, just head to Settings > System > System update.
If you're on the QPR2 Beta, there's a small extra update to help you switch smoothly to this final version.