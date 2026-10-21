Google releases Android 17 QPR3 beta 2 limiting lockscreen toggles
Google just dropped the Android 17 QPR3 beta 2 update (October 20, 2026), and it's all about keeping your phone safer.
Now, if you want to change Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or airplane mode from the lock screen, you'll need to unlock your device first, making it tougher for anyone else to mess with your settings if your phone goes missing.
Squashes bugs, cautions Pixel beta users
This update also squashes some annoying bugs like random crashes, surprise reboots, Bluetooth pairing issues, and battery drain when your phone's just sitting idle.
Handy shortcuts like flashlight and Battery Saver are still easy to reach from the lock screen.
If you've got an eligible Pixel in the Android Beta Program, you can try it out, but heads up: beta versions can be glitchy, so maybe don't install it on your main phone just yet!