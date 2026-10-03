Google releases Android 17 QPR3 beta to fix audio glitches
Technology
Google just rolled out the first beta for Android 17 QPR3, bringing fixes for annoying bugs like audio glitches during media playback, Quick Settings crashes, and issues with fingerprint sensors.
The stable update is expected by March 2027, but if you're eager to try the beta now, it's already live.
Google recommends opting out before installing
This beta also smooths out Face Unlock crashes and fixes camera rotation problems in video calls.
It supports Pixel devices from the 6a up to the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. If you want to stick with your current version, make sure to opt out before installing.
Google recommends opting out before installing. You can share feedback through the Beta Feedback app or join discussions on Reddit.