Google releases Android Canary 2608 with Pixel Quick Settings customization
Technology
Google just dropped Android Canary 2608 for Pixel devices, and the highlight is a new feature that lets you customize your Quick Settings layout.
This update (bundled with the August 2026 security patch) works on models like the Pixel 10 and 9 series, but it's the last Canary build for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
Layout tab rearranges brightness and tiles
Now, when you tap the pencil icon in Quick Settings, there's a "Layout" tab where you can rearrange things like the Brightness bar, Tiles, and Media Player.
You get six different ways to set it up.
Just a heads-up: Canary builds are experimental and not meant for daily use, especially if you're on a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, since switching back to stable will wipe your data.