Google releases Antigravity 2.0 for Googlebook OS on Play Store

Google just rolled out its new Antigravity app on the Play Store, giving users a sneak peek before the upcoming Googlebook launch.

Released at I/O 2026 in May, Antigravity 2.0 acts as a "mission control" for running agents and is part of Google's push to make the new platform suitable for developers.

Right now, it's only available on Googlebook OS, and the app is currently on version 2026.09.23.988012583.