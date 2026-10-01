Google releases Antigravity 2.0 for Googlebook OS on Play Store
Google just rolled out its new Antigravity app on the Play Store, giving users a sneak peek before the upcoming Googlebook launch.
Released at I/O 2026 in May, Antigravity 2.0 acts as a "mission control" for running agents and is part of Google's push to make the new platform suitable for developers.
Right now, it's only available on Googlebook OS, and the app is currently on version 2026.09.23.988012583.
Developer tools available in Antigravity
Antigravity might work on tablets and foldables, so if you're on a smaller phone screen, your experience may vary.
The look and feel are close to its desktop version but might change with updates.
For developers, there's plenty to like: you can build apps right from Antigravity, use tools like Claude Code or OpenAI's Codex, and even install the command line interface through the Googlebook terminal, making it pretty flexible if you're into coding or tinkering.