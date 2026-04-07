Google releases April 2026 Android updates to improve system stability
Technology
Google just dropped its April 2026 Android updates, making things smoother and more secure across phones, cars, PCs, and TVs.
The main focus is on better system management and stability for everyone, whether you're gaming, driving, or just using your device day-to-day.
Android Automotive QR sign-in, Play updates
You can now sign in to Android Automotive devices with a QR code, which makes setup way easier (and safer).
Over on the Play Store, some app and game ads will show download numbers so you can see what's popular before hitting install.
Plus, gamers can jump straight into Play Games Leagues from the You tab for a quicker start to the action.