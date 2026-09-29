Google releases Gemini desktop app for Windows 10 and 11
Technology
Google just dropped the Gemini app for Windows 10 and 11, letting you use its AI assistant straight from your desktop (no browser is needed).
It's built to help you multitask easily and gives you a dedicated space for more complex projects.
Alt+Space summon, Gmail Drive, media creation
With a quick Alt+Space shortcut, you can summon Gemini anytime.
It links up with Gmail and Drive to pull in info when you need it, plus lets you create images or videos using Nano Banana and Gemini Omni right from your PC.
The app runs quietly in the background without slowing things down, is available globally, and Google says additional native capabilities are expected to roll out over time.