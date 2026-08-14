Google releases health app version 5.06 with customizable coach options
Technology
Google just dropped a new update, version 5.06, for its Health app for Android and iOS, making the Health Coach feature way more customizable.
You can stick with "Standard" mode for daily tips and summaries, or switch to "No Coach insights" if you only want basic activity and sleep stats.
The update also fixes map glitches and makes settings easier to manage.
Select Coach menu to manage appearance
To change things up, tap your profile icon, head into "Google Health settings," then select the "Coach" menu.
No matter which mode you pick, you'll still get access to your active fitness plans on the Fitness tab and can ask questions anytime.
This upgrade is all about giving you more control over how your Google Health Coach appears on your Today tab, so it fits your style!