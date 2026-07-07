Google releases July 2026 updates across Android phones and devices

Easier account management and developer tools

You'll notice faster in-app purchases for Google One on your phone and better ways to set up work profiles.

If you use a Wear OS watch, you can now transfer work accounts more easily.

PC users get more control over location sharing across devices.

Developers aren't left out either: there are fresh tools for Maps on phones and for Utilities across all supported platforms.

To see if you've got the latest updates, check the "Google services" section in your Settings app.