Google releases May 2026 system update across Android devices
Google just dropped its May 2026 system update, rolling out new features for Android phones, tablets, Wear OS watches, Google TV, Android Auto, and even PCs.
The focus is on making things smoother and more useful: think better ways to share files, manage family settings, and tools that help both users and developers.
Some updates will show up right away while others will appear over time.
Google Play adds sharing, family, AI
Google Play services now let you add Trusted Contacts more easily for supervised accounts across devices.
PC users get improved Family Link controls to manage who's in charge on shared computers.
Quick Share makes sending files to iOS friends as simple as scanning a QR code.
Over on the Play Store side, you'll see artificial intelligence-powered search for sports and entertainment stuff plus comic previews right in app listings. You can also sign up for weekly rewards via email notifications.
Developers get expanded Digital Wallet integration to build even cooler apps.