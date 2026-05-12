Google releases May 2026 system update across Android devices Technology May 12, 2026

Google just dropped its May 2026 system update, rolling out new features for Android phones, tablets, Wear OS watches, Google TV, Android Auto, and even PCs.

The focus is on making things smoother and more useful: think better ways to share files, manage family settings, and tools that help both users and developers.

Some updates will show up right away while others will appear over time.