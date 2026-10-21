Google releases Nest Hub firmware update with security fixes
Technology
Google just dropped a new firmware update for all its Nest Hub smart displays, including the original, second-generation, and Max models.
This one's all about behind-the-scenes improvements (think bug fixes and tighter security), but don't expect any flashy new features popping up on your screen.
Google releases version 31.20260429.103.8713700 October 20
This update (version 31.20260429.103.8713700, released October 20) is part of Google's regular tune-ups to keep your device running smoothly and securely.
There have already been nearly a dozen updates this year, with recent ones focused on back-end tweaks rather than visible changes.
Basically: your Nest Hub stays safe and reliable, even if you don't notice anything different day-to-day.