Google releases November 2026 Android update with cross-device age ranges

This update brings stability boosts to everything from Auto to PC and Wear devices.

Google Wallet now works with Traveler QR codes and smart keys through Google Home, handy for trips or smart homes.

Over on the Play Store, you'll notice AI-powered suggestion chips on event pages for easier browsing, plus real-time updates of player sign-in/sign-out state for Play Games Services to Play Store.

Some users might even spot new Play Points deals when signing up for subscriptions, so keep an eye out!