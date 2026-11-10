Google releases November 2026 Android update with cross-device age ranges
Google just dropped its November 2026 updates for Android, aiming to make your devices run smoother and connect better.
Now, developers can tap into user age ranges across phones, cars, TVs, and wearables, so your experience feels a little more tailored no matter what screen you're on.
Android update: Wallet, Play and stability
This update brings stability boosts to everything from Auto to PC and Wear devices.
Google Wallet now works with Traveler QR codes and smart keys through Google Home, handy for trips or smart homes.
Over on the Play Store, you'll notice AI-powered suggestion chips on event pages for easier browsing, plus real-time updates of player sign-in/sign-out state for Play Games Services to Play Store.
Some users might even spot new Play Points deals when signing up for subscriptions, so keep an eye out!