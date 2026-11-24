Google releases November 2026 Android update with Quick Share, Wallet-autofill
Google just dropped its November 2026 updates for Android, bringing smoother device connections and a few handy upgrades.
Now, you can preview YouTube links with Quick Share and autofill card security codes in Google Wallet, making things just a bit easier.
Play Store adds age-range sharing controls
The Play Store now lets you manage your age range sharing preferences directly in Play Settings with new app-level controls and unlock "Play Achievements" for hitting gaming milestones.
The Play Store now lets you experience streamlined store navigation and new homepages for apps and games.
Plus, behind the scenes, there are tighter security updates and better storage management to keep everything running smoothly across your devices.