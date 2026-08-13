Google replaces Assistant with Gemini starting September 4 on Android
Technology
Google's swapping out Google Assistant for its new AI, Gemini, starting September 4.
The rollout will hit Android phones first and then spread to Wear OS devices and headphones.
If you use voice commands or rely on your assistant for daily tasks, expect Gemini to take over soon.
Gemini adds integrations, tops 1B users
Gemini's about to get a boost with third-party app integrations (think OpenTable, Ticketmaster, Otter.ai, and more) so you can book tables or search for event tickets right from your assistant.
Google says Gemini already has more than 1 billion monthly users, with most folks chatting by voice or sharing their screens during sessions.