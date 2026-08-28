Google replaces Gemini Notebook daily feature caps with compute-specific limits
Heads up if you use Gemini Notebook:
Starting September 2, 2026, Google is switching from daily feature caps to new compute-specific usage limits. These will reset every five hours and depend on things like how complex your prompts are and how long your chats go.
You'll get real-time updates (like "You're almost at your AI usage limit. Limit resets at 3:00 PM.") plus a handy bar showing how much AI power you're using.
Gemini limits tied to subscription tiers
Usage limits will now match your subscription tier. Free users get standard access, but if you're on Plus, Pro, or Ultra, you'll score higher limits (up to 20 times more).
If you hit your cap, you can try alternative outputs or choose "Generate later" so tasks get processed after the next reset.
This update starts rolling out on web and mobile on September 2 and aims to give everyone a bit more control (and less stress) when using Gemini's AI tools.