Google replaces Gemini Notebook daily feature caps with compute-specific limits

Heads up if you use Gemini Notebook:

Starting September 2, 2026, Google is switching from daily feature caps to new compute-specific usage limits. These will reset every five hours and depend on things like how complex your prompts are and how long your chats go.

You'll get real-time updates (like "You're almost at your AI usage limit. Limit resets at 3:00 PM.") plus a handy bar showing how much AI power you're using.