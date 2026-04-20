Google reportedly teases Fitbit Air band seen on Stephen Curry
Technology
Google has reportedly teased the Fitbit Air, a super-slim, screen-free health band already seen on Stephen Curry.
Designed for everyday wear, it's Google's latest move to shake up its fitness lineup and go head-to-head with bands like Whoop.
Google renames Fitbit Premium to Google Health
Fitbit Premium is getting a makeover and will now be called Google Health.
The revamped subscription brings in the new Google Health Coach, aimed at giving you personalized wellness tips.
It's all part of Google's plan to bring its health features under one simple brand instead of keeping everything Fitbit-branded.