Google requires Android 11 for Android Auto wired USB connections
Technology
Google has updated Android Auto's support requirements to Android 11 for wired connections, though enforcement may not yet be universal.
This update also means you'll need an active data plan to connect via USB.
The change is live and confirmed on Google's support page.
Android Auto change permanent, users frustrated
This move is permanent. Google's been phasing out old Android versions for a while, with similar cuts in 2022 and 2024.
Many users are frustrated, since it basically forces them to upgrade or buy a cheap backup phone just for driving.
At least one Galaxy S9 owner reported that rolling back to releases as old as version 1.0.x didn't help, but Android Auto 18.1 continues to support Android 10.