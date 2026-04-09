Google restores Pixel lock screen 'Tap to see what's playing' Technology Apr 09, 2026

Missed quickly checking what song is playing? Good news: Google just brought back the "Tap to see what's playing" feature for Pixel users.

Now, you can tap the "Tap to see what's playing" prompt beneath the fingerprint icon on your lock screen, and your phone will listen and identify the song, showing album art right there.

You can even favorite tracks or jump straight into your music app (no extra shortcuts or apps needed).