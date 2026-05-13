Google revamps Android Auto with Gemini intelligence and 3-D maps
Google just dropped a big update for Android Auto and cars with Google built in.
The new look features immersive 3-D maps, a smoother interface, and Gemini Intelligence, an in-car AI that's about to get way more personal.
Entertainment gets an upgrade too: HD video playback while parked and Dolby Atmos audio support.
Android Auto Gemini offers DoorDash ordering
Gemini Intelligence will help with things like reading your messages or calendar to offer smart suggestions. You'll even be able to order food by voice (DoorDash is the first partner).
Navigation is getting easier with live-lane guidance using your car's camera, plus traffic light recognition for tricky turns. Automakers like BMW, Volvo, Hyundai, and Mercedes-Benz are launch partners, and the features will roll out to compatible cars throughout 2026.