Google revamps Android Auto with Gemini intelligence and 3-D maps

Android Auto Gemini offers DoorDash ordering

Gemini Intelligence will help with things like reading your messages or calendar to offer smart suggestions. You'll even be able to order food by voice (DoorDash is the first partner).

Navigation is getting easier with live-lane guidance using your car's camera, plus traffic light recognition for tricky turns. Automakers like BMW, Volvo, Hyundai, and Mercedes-Benz are launch partners, and the features will roll out to compatible cars throughout 2026.