Google revamps Workspace icons under Gemini era at I/O 2026

Google updates Workspace icons visually only

Docs, Sheets, Slides, Keep, Forms, and Sites have ditched their old paper-style backgrounds for cleaner designs.

Calendar, Meet, and Chat now look less boxy and more streamlined.

Gmail's icon is still rocking all four Google colors.

These changes are purely visual: no impact on how the apps work or admin controls.

According to Google, "These visual updates ensure consistency across the suite while maintaining the uniqueness of each app."

Expect these new icons to show up over the next several weeks, including Drive and Tasks.