Google reveals Gemini update for Google TV at CES 2026
Google just dropped some major AI upgrades for Google TV at CES 2026.
With the new Gemini update, you get high-resolution visuals, live sports updates, and the ability to tweak settings just by saying things like "the screen is too dim" (no more hunting through menus).
Photo remix and deep dives debut
Gemini also introduces "Deep dives," which break down tricky topics using images, so if you're curious about something like the Northern Lights, you'll see a cool picture and get more information instantly.
Plus, searching your Google Photos library on your TV is now way easier.
There's also a new Photo Remix feature that lets you create cinematic, immersive slideshows or edit images right on your TV using Google's latest AI models.
These updates hit new TCL TVs first, but will roll out to other Google TVs soon.