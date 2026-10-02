Google reveals Gemini update for Google TV at CES 2026

Gemini also introduces "Deep dives," which break down tricky topics using images, so if you're curious about something like the Northern Lights, you'll see a cool picture and get more information instantly.

Plus, searching your Google Photos library on your TV is now way easier.

There's also a new Photo Remix feature that lets you create cinematic, immersive slideshows or edit images right on your TV using Google's latest AI models.

These updates hit new TCL TVs first, but will roll out to other Google TVs soon.