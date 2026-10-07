Google rolls out 5 AI overviews upgrades adding expert advice
Technology
Google just rolled out five upgrades to its AI Overviews, making search results more helpful and real.
The standout is Expert Advice, which brings in tips and stories from social media and forums, so now, when you search stuff like pet care or photography, you'll see what real people have actually tried.
AI summarizes link to news sources
You can now jump straight to your favorite news sources, like ZDNET, right from the AI summary.
Fact-checking is easier, too, with links placed next to key information for quick verification.
Plus, Google suggests extra articles for deeper dives and lets you preview sites by hovering over links, making research smoother than ever.