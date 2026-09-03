Google rolls out AI voice features for Gmail, Docs, Keep
What's the story
Google has announced the rollout of three new features: Gmail Live, Docs Live, and Keep Live. The innovative capabilities were announced at the I/O 2026 event and are now available for users. The features were tested in recent months and are now being made widely accessible by Google.
Feature details
Gmail Live revolutionizes email interactions
Gmail Live is a game-changer in email management. Instead of scrolling through endless threads, users can now have a "natural, spoken conversation with your inbox to pull precise information."
The feature supports follow-up questions without repeating context and allows topic switching mid-conversation.
To use it, just tap the new Live icon in the Gmail search bar on Android or iOS devices.
Writing assistant
Docs Live enhances document creation experience
Docs Live is pitched as a "hands-free thought partner and co-writer." It helps users quickly create first drafts for summaries, proposals, and more.
The feature can pull information from Gmail, Drive, Chat, and the web to generate documents.
You can also ask Docs Live to add specific information or format it as needed by tapping the FAB (floating action button) in the Google Docs app.
Note-taking tool
Keep Live transforms note-taking process
Keep Live is another innovative feature from Google. It listens to "audio brain dumps and processes them" to generate notes and lists.
The feature can understand your stream of consciousness and show an inline preview of what it generated after a few seconds.
You can use voice commands to edit existing notes or add information to them, making it a versatile tool for note-taking on the go.
Feature access
Availability and requirements for using new features
The new features are available for users on Google's AI Plus, Pro, or Ultra plans.
Gmail Live is accessible on Android and iOS devices, while Docs Live can be used by those with an AI Pro or Ultra plan on their Android or iOS devices.
Keep Live is also available for users with an AI Pro or Ultra plan but only on Android devices.