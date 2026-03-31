Google rolls out Android 17 beta 3 with Priority Charging
Technology
Google just rolled out Android 17 beta 3, and the big highlight is "Priority Charging."
This new feature helps your phone charge quicker by pausing most background tasks, but still keeps essentials like calls and texts running while you juice up.
Android 17 beta adds RAW14 support
The update also adds RAW14 image format support, a redesigned screen recording toolbar, the option to hide app labels on your home screen, and some handy new camera extensions.
If you have a Pixel 6 or newer (including Pixel tablets or Fold), you can try these features if you're in the beta program.