Google rolls out Android tool to disconnect bank spoofing calls
Technology
Google is rolling out a handy tool for Android users that automatically disconnects scam calls pretending to be from your bank.
It checks incoming calls with your banking app and blocks the fakes, starting with banks like Revolut, Itau, and Nubank in Brazil, but more are on the way.
Android adds OTP hiding and AI
This update comes as scams are costing people over €850 million a year.
Alongside blocking spoofed calls, Android is adding smarter security: one-time passwords will stay hidden from most apps for three hours, AI will spot suspicious activity in real time, and future updates (like Android 17) will give you even tighter control over who can see your location.