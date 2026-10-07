Google rolls out DBSC locking Chrome cookies to security chip
Technology
Google just rolled out a new security feature for Chrome called Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC).
Starting June 1, 2026, this tool locks your browser cookies to your device's security chip, so even if someone steals them, they're useless without your actual computer.
The best part? DBSC is turned on automatically for all Google Workspace and personal Google accounts, so you don't have to do anything extra.
Update Chrome 146+ Windows 148+ Mac
To get this upgrade, just update Chrome to version 146 or later on Windows, or 148 or later on Mac.
Head to Help > About Google Chrome and restart the browser after updating.
With DBSC running in the background, both regular users and Workspace folks get an extra layer of protection against cookie theft, no tech skills required.