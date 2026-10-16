Google rolls out fix for missing Android Auto cellular icon
Technology
Google is rolling out a fix for that annoying bug where the cellular signal icon vanished from Android Auto displays, leaving drivers guessing about their connection.
The company confirmed on Reddit that the update is going out now.
If you're eager to get it ASAP, you can try sideloading the update or joining the Android Auto beta (though spots are full at the moment).
Android Auto 17.8 restores signal icon
The fix comes with Android Auto version 17.8 and has already helped many users since earlier this month.
People are reporting that the cellular signal icon is finally back where it belongs, making drives a bit less stressful and your dashboard more reliable again.