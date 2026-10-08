Google rolls out Gemini AI inside Gmail, Drive, Docs, Calendar

With Gemini, Google is stepping up its game against rivals like OpenAI and Microsoft.

The tool comes with strong security features and budget controls for businesses, something Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian says makes it a solid pick for companies.

While there's been some internal worry about keeping up in the AI race (especially in coding), Google has begun sharing its next, improved flagship artificial intelligence model, Gemini 4 Argon, with trusted cybersecurity partners, and the launch is aimed at winning business customers through lucrative corporate contracts.