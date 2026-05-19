Google rolls out Gemini chatbot dashboard showing usage and limits
Technology
Google is now rolling out a handy dashboard for its Gemini AI chatbot, letting you keep tabs on how much you're using it.
You'll see two progress bars: one tracks your "Current usage" and resets every five hours, while the other shows your "Weekly limit," which refreshes every seven days.
Gemini free tier includes limited quotas
The dashboard helps you stay within Gemini's rate limits and gives a clearer picture of your activity.
Free users get basic access, like five screen automations, 20 image generations, and 10 music tracks, while paid subscribers unlock more features.
Google says these limits might change as they test things out, following trends set by other AI platforms like Anthropic.