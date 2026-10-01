Google rolls out Gemini personal intelligence for Android Auto dashboards
Technology
Google just rolled out Gemini's Personal Intelligence for Android Auto, so you can now get smart, personalized help right from your car's dashboard.
It connects smoothly with apps like Gmail, Maps, Photos, and more, just like on your phone, but is designed to keep things simple while you're driving.
Hands-free personalized updates with privacy controls
Gemini Personal Intelligence pulls in updates tailored to you (think flight details or gate numbers) without needing to touch your phone.
You can pick up conversations where you left off and easily revisit old queries for smoother navigation.
Privacy is front and center: you control what data gets shared, and if you already use Gemini on your phone, getting started in your car is quick and easy.