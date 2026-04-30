Google rolls out Gemini, replacing Google Assistant in Android Automotive
Google is rolling out Gemini, its new AI assistant, to replace Google Assistant in cars running Android Automotive.
If most cars were made in 2020 or later, you'll likely get Gemini through a software update if you're an eligible user in the US.
And if you're buying a new car with Google built-in, Gemini comes ready to go.
Gemini summarizes texts, queries vehicle systems
Gemini isn't just about voice commands: it's designed to make driving smoother.
You can control navigation, check road conditions, play music, and summarize your new text messages so you can respond with context and confidence.
Plus, it connects deeply with your car's systems: ask about current battery level or how to use specific features (like setting up for a car wash), and it'll pull info straight from the manufacturer's manual.
It will roll out to eligible users in the US and expand to more languages and countries in the near future.