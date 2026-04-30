Google rolls out Gemini, replacing Google Assistant in Android Automotive

Gemini summarizes texts, queries vehicle systems

Gemini isn't just about voice commands: it's designed to make driving smoother.

You can control navigation, check road conditions, play music, and summarize your new text messages so you can respond with context and confidence.

Plus, it connects deeply with your car's systems: ask about current battery level or how to use specific features (like setting up for a car wash), and it'll pull info straight from the manufacturer's manual.

It will roll out to eligible users in the US and expand to more languages and countries in the near future.