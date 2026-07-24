Google rolls out Gemini Spark to US AI Pro subscribers
Technology
Google is now rolling out Gemini Spark, its latest AI assistant, for AI Pro subscribers in the US
Originally launched for Ultra users in May, Gemini Spark is all about making life easier by automating tasks across Google Workspace, Search, and more.
It introduces handy features like Skills (think: reusable instructions with extra context) and Schedules (automated triggers like time or conditions).
Juggles up to 15 tasks
With Gemini Spark, you can juggle up to 15 tasks at once, like managing your calendar, organizing emails, or updating docs, all from a new web tab or mobile page.
It's designed to boost productivity across Workspace apps like Keep and Tasks.
The rollout is rolling out in the US but should hit other regions soon.