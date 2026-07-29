Google rolls out Gemini voice control for Mac users globally
Google is rolling out its Gemini voice control for Mac users globally.
Now you can talk to your Mac and have it type out what you say: no more awkward "umms" or messy corrections, since Gemini cleans those up automatically.
It's a lot like the Gboard Rambler feature on upcoming Gemini Intelligence phones, but built right into your desktop.
Gemini on Mac summarizes rewrites edits
With Gemini, you can do more than just dictate notes: you can ask it to summarize files, rewrite text, or even edit visuals (like switching an image to dark mode), all by voice.
For the advanced stuff, just turn on "Gemini reasoning" in settings.
To get started, hold down the Fn key or use the screen sharing button; version 1.88 is still rolling out globally to all users in English, with more languages coming soon.