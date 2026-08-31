Google rolls out larger AI overviews in Search for definitions
Google just rolled out a bigger version of its AI Overviews in Search for some search queries.
Now, when you look up definitions, the AI summary can fully expand to take up the entire screen so you get everything you need right away.
This update was first noticed by Chris Long.
Google AI overviews pull multiple sources
These new Overviews pull information from multiple websites and even link to sources for easy follow-up.
Google says AI Overviews may dynamically expand for topics where our systems determine it's most useful for people, and our research has shown that with this dynamic experience, users find Search more helpful and engage deeper in follow-up exploration.
The goal? Make finding clear answers faster and less hassle, especially when you just want the facts without endless scrolling.