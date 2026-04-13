Google rolls out Meet integration to Android Auto car displays
Technology
Google Meet has started rolling out on Android Auto, so you can check your schedule and hop into calls right from your car's display.
For now, though, work accounts are not supported, so if you are hoping to join office meetings on the go, you might need to wait a bit.
Meet video disabled on Android Auto
This update skips the usual pre-call screens and keeps video off during calls for safer driving.
Unlike the CarPlay version (which supports work and personal accounts), Android Auto does not support work profile accounts at the moment.