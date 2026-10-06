Google rolls out Nano Banana 2.1 through Google AI Studio
Google just rolled out Nano Banana 2.1, its most advanced AI image model yet, through Google AI Studio.
This update is all about making it easier to create custom avatars and cool visuals.
Just upload your photos or videos to Gemini 2.1 and let the AI do its thing with sharper subject consistency and handy mask-based editing.
Nano Banana 2.1 adds multilingual support
Nano Banana 2.1 lets you design everything from logos to comics, now with multilingual text support and fun features like miniaturizing images or giving them a retro vibe.
You can also tweak lighting, camera angles, and get crisp 2K resolution for more detailed infographics or diagrams.
For artists, designers, or anyone who loves creative projects, these upgrades mean smoother workflows and more polished results, basically making your ideas look even better with less hassle.