Google rolls out preferred sources globally for Google News personalization
Technology
Google just rolled out its "Preferred Sources" feature globally, so you can finally pick your favorite news sites to show up more often in Google News.
First launched in late 2025, it now works in all supported languages.
To set it up, just head to google.com/preferences/source
Users favorited over 200,000 sites
Over 200,000 different sites have already been marked as favorites by users.
According to Google, choosing a preferred source makes it way more likely you'll see stories from that site in Top Stories.
The goal? Help everyone get news from sources they trust, whether that's a big global outlet or a local blog, making your feed feel much more personal.